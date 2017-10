Sept 29 (Reuters) - Zte Corp:

* Co and unit proposed to form a joint tendering entity to bid for Wenzhou Public Security Communications project​

* Co and ZTE Wenzhou to provide public security communications systems integration and equipment procurement services to Wenzhou Xingfu Railway Corp​

* Proposed to provide guarantee by way of performance bond amounting to not more than rmb3.30 million for the project