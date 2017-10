BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien Holding completes ‍refinancing of Swiss real estate portfolio ​

Oct 2 (Reuters) - ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG

* ‍REFINANCING OF SWISS REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO COMPLETED​

* ‍FOREIGN CURRENCY GAINS REALIZED IN CONNECTION WITH SALE OF GERMAN REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO​

* ‍AGREED ON FIVE YEAR SENIOR REVOLVING FRAMEWORK CREDIT FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF CHF 118M WITH SWISS CANTONAL BANK​

* ‍FACILITY REPLACED FORMER SYNDICATE FINANCING IN AMOUNT OF CHF 118M​

* A SWAP AGREEMENT WAS TERMINATED AT CURRENT MARKET PRICE, RESULTING IN A CASH OUTFLOW OF CHF 19.2M​

* ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING - ‍USED CASH PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF GERMAN PORTFOLIO AND HAS DRAWN FROM NEW CREDIT FACILITY ONLY A PARTIAL AMOUNT OF CHF 66M​

* ‍REALIZED A CURRENCY GAIN IN AMOUNT OF CHF 3.4M​

* CURRENT OUTLOOK FOR THE SEMI-ANNUAL RESULT: NET OPERATING INCOME CHF 3.5M – CHF 3.8M‍​

* CURRENT OUTLOOK FOR THE SEMI-ANNUAL RESULT: NET COMPREHENSIVE RESULT CHF 5.0M – CHF 5.5M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)