Nov 15 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group AG:

* ‍PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF-YEAR 2017/18​

* ‍MANAGEMENT BOARD OF ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG IN A MEETING TO ADJUST FORECAST FOR 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG SAYS ‍BASED ON PRELIMINARY FIGURES, GROUP REVENUES FELL BY 6.4% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 624.4 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017/18​

* ZUMTOBEL GROUP- BOARD NOW EXPECTS OPERATING RESULTS (ADJUSTED EBIT) OF EUR 50 TO 60 MILLION AND DECLINE OF ABOUT 5% IN REVENUES FOR 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: