FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zynerba Pharma announces top-line results from phase 2 star 1 trial of ZYN002
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 7, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Zynerba Pharma announces top-line results from phase 2 star 1 trial of ZYN002

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces top-line results from phase 2 star 1 trial of ZYN002 in adult epilepsy patients with focal seizures

* Zynerba - ‍ZYN002 did not demonstrate a statistically significant reduction of focal seizures during treatment period

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍star 1 trial did not meet its primary endpoint​

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍will present top-line data from ZYN002 stop trial in osteoarthritis soon​

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍will present top-line data from Fab-C study in fragile X syndrome by end of September​

* Zynerba - ‍patients on low dose of ZYN002 achieved 18.4% median reduction in focal seizures during treatment period versus baseline​

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍none of secondary endpoints showed statistically significant differences between ZYN002 and placebo​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.