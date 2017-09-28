BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces positive top line results in ZYN002 open label Phase 2 FAB-C study

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces positive top line results in ZYN002 open label Phase 2 FAB-C study in children with Fragile X syndrome
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - ZYN002 successfully met primary endpoint and showed clinically meaningful improvements
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - study successfully met its primary endpoint,
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc says ZYN002 was well tolerated in Fragile X patients
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - zynerba anticipates that it will meet with U.S. Food and Drug Administration in first half of 2018
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals - two patients discontinued due to worsening of pre-existing eczema, four other patients experienced an adverse event in trial
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - anticipates moving into pivotal Phase 2/3 program in pediatric and adolescent patients with FXS in 2018