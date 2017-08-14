BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces results from phase 2 STOP clinical trial

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces that results from phase 2 stop trial support continued development of ZYN002 in osteoarthritis

* Study did not meet its primary endpoint​

* Says ‍trend toward statistical significance was observed in other secondary endpoints​

* Statistically significant results were achieved for a number of secondary endpoints in trial​

* Top line data from ZYN002 in its exploratory phase 2 FAB-C​ study are expected by end of September 2017

* In study, ‍ZYN002 shown to be very well tolerated & safety profile was consistent with previously released data from trials​

* Twelve (5.6%) patients that discontinued due to adverse events on ZYN002 and 8 (7.5%) that discontinued due to adverse events on placebo​