Jan 8 (Reuters) - Zynex Inc:

* ZYNEX ANNOUNCES 4TH QUARTER AND YEAR-END REVENUE GUIDANCE UPDATE

* SEES Q4 REVENUE $7.5 MILLION TO $8.0 MILLION

* - FULL YEAR 2017 REVENUE IS NOW ESTIMATED TO COME IN BETWEEN $22.8 MILLION AND $23.3 MILLION