ZURICH, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group has bought Bright Box HK Ltd to strengthen its expertise in connected cars, the Swiss insurer said on Friday.

Founded in 2012, Bright Box provides telematics technology that links drivers to their vehicles and the vehicles to networks of car dealers and carmakers, Zurich Insurance said, giving no financial details in its statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)