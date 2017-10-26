FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bristol Myers posts in-line sales, but profit margins worsen
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Banks
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
Autos
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 26, 2017 / 11:02 AM / a day ago

Bristol Myers posts in-line sales, but profit margins worsen

Deena Beasley

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported a 7 percent increase in third-quarter revenue as sales of key drugs met Wall Street expectations, but adjusted earnings fell slightly short due to an inventory write-off.

Excluding one-time items, the drugmaker said it earned 75 cents a share, compared with the 77 cents a share average analyst estimate, as compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of cancer immunotherapy Opdivo rose 39 percent to $1.27 billion, in line with expectations of $1.21 billion, while sales of blood thinner Eliquis rose 38 percent to $1.23 billion, matching analyst estimates.

Net earnings rose to $845 million, or 51 cents a share, from $384 million, or 24 cents a share, a year earlier.

Bristol raised its full-year outlook for adjusted earnings per share by 5 cents to between $2.90 and $3.00. But the drugmaker lowered its net EPS outlook to a range of $2.36 to $2.46 from $2.66 to $2.76, citing higher research and development costs and taxes.

Overall third-quarter revenue rose 7 percent to $5.25 billion, meeting Wall Street estimates.

Bristol said its gross margin as a percentage of revenue fell to 70.1 percent from 73.5 percent a year earlier due to product mix and an inventory charge.

Reporting by Deena Beasley; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.