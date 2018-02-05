Bristol-Myers says key trial for lung cancer drug succeeds

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported a quarterly loss due to a charge it took related to recent U.S. tax law changes, and said a late-stage trial testing its immunotherapy Opdivo in patients with a common type of lung cancer met its main goal.

Fourth-quarter net loss attributable came in at $2.33 billion compared with a year-ago profit of $894 million, as the drugmaker took a $2.9 billion charge.

Bristol-Myers in October said it expects to have final data in the first half of 2018 from a key trial of Opdivo as a treatment for newly diagnosed lung cancer patients.