FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Markets
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Myanmar
Technology
Environment
Sport
Health
February 5, 2018 / 12:14 PM / Updated a day ago

Bristol-Myers says key trial for lung cancer drug succeeds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported a quarterly loss due to a charge it took related to recent U.S. tax law changes, and said a late-stage trial testing its immunotherapy Opdivo in patients with a common type of lung cancer met its main goal.

Fourth-quarter net loss attributable came in at $2.33 billion compared with a year-ago profit of $894 million, as the drugmaker took a $2.9 billion charge.

Bristol-Myers in October said it expects to have final data in the first half of 2018 from a key trial of Opdivo as a treatment for newly diagnosed lung cancer patients.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.