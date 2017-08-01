Britain's SFO opens investigation into BATS in Africa

Aug 1 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco said on Tuesday that Britain's Serious Fraud Office has opened a formal investigation into possible historic misconduct by the company in Africa.

The maker of tobacco brands including Dunhill and Lucky Strike said it has been investigating a number of allegations of misconduct, that were originally made towards the end of 2015, through its legal advisers and by liaising with the SFO.

The company said in a statement that it intends to co-operate with the investigation.