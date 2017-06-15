FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Heathrow Airport says baggage handling disrupted at two terminals
June 15, 2017 / 7:39 AM / 2 months ago

Britain's Heathrow Airport says baggage handling disrupted at two terminals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest airport London Heathrow said some passengers might have to travel without their bags on Thursday after an issue with its baggage system affected Terminals 3 and 5.

"Heathrow is currently experiencing an issue with its baggage systems which is affecting airlines operating from Terminal 3 and Terminal 5. Other terminals are unaffected," Heathrow said in a statement.

"This may mean passengers will travel without their bags, and we advise them to pack essential items in their hand luggage."

Heathrow said it was investigating the issue and would get the system running again as soon as possible.

Heathrow suffered massive disruption last month after a power surge knocked out British Airways' IT system, stranding 75,000 passengers over a holiday weekend.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton

