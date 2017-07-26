FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain will ban new petrol and diesel cars from 2040, minister says
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 26, 2017 / 7:40 AM / 9 days ago

Britain will ban new petrol and diesel cars from 2040, minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered cars from 2040 as part of a plan to get them off the roads altogether 10 years later, environment minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday.

"The Conservatives had a manifesto promise to ensure that by 2050 there would be no diesel or petrol vehicles on our roads. Today we are confirming that that means there should be no new diesel or petrol vehicles by 2040," Gove said in a BBC interview.

Gove also said the government would make 200 million pounds available to local authorities shortly for schemes to restrict diesel vehicles' access to polluted roads.

Gove said he favoured road-by-road restrictions for diesel vehicles rather than outright bans from town centres or costly vehicle scrappage schemes, but did not rule them out entirely if they were local authorities' preferred options. (Reporting by David Milliken and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

