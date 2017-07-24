Parents of Charlie Gard, hospital to discuss how to let him die - lawyer

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - The parents of terminally ill British baby Charlie Gard will hold discussions with his London hospital about how he should be allowed to die, their lawyer Grant Armstrong said on Monday.

Armstrong, speaking in London's High Court, said the parents had dropped their legal fight for Charlie to continue to receive treatment because scans showed that the child suffered irreversible damage.

"For Charlie, it's too late, time has run out. Irreversible muscular damage has been done and the treatment can no longer be a success," he said. "Charlie has waited patiently for treatment. Due to delay, that window of opportunity has been lost."