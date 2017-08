LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Charlie Gard will be moved to a hospice to spend his final hours there before a ventilator that keeps him alive is turned off, a British judge ruled on Thursday, Sky news reported.

Charlie, an 11-month-old boy, suffers from an extremely rare depletive genetic condition causing progressive brain damage and muscle weakness. A ventilation tube keeps him alive. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)