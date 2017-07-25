UK judge to rule Wednesday on taking baby Charlie Gard home to die

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - A British judge hearing the case of Charlie Gard said he would give his ruling on Wednesday on where the terminally ill baby should be allowed to die.

"I will make my final decision tomorrow unless something completely new comes up," Nicholas Francis said at the end of a hearing at the High Court in London. A court hearing is scheduled at 1300 GMT on Wednesday.

Eleven-month-old Charlie has been the subject of a bitter dispute between his parents and Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

The parents want to bring their son home to die, but the hospital has said that was not possible for practical reasons. It has proposed that Charlie be transferred to a hospice instead.