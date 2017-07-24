Mother of UK baby Charlie Gard says he had a real chance of getting better

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - The mother of terminally ill British baby Charlie Gard said he could have lived a normal life had he been given treatment earlier after she dropped a legal battle seeking further medical care.

Charlie has a rare genetic condition causing progressive muscle weakness and brain damage and his parents have been fighting a legal battle to send him to the United States to undergo experimental therapy.

"Charlie did have a real chance of getting better," said Connie Yates on Monday. "Now we will never know what would have happened if he got treatment," she said in tears alongside Gard's father at London's High Court. (Reporting by Michael Holden; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)