Bank of England says will not change animal-fat banknotes

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday it would not change the way its new plastic banknotes are made, despite concerns among some vegetarians and religious groups about trace amounts of animal fat used in their production.

The BoE said the only alternative for its polymer banknotes was to use more expensive chemicals derived from palm oil, and that its suppliers were unable to commit to using only palm oil produced in the most environmentally friendly way.

More than 130,000 people signed an online petition last year calling on the BoE to stop using animal products in banknotes, after it emerged that small amounts of tallow - which comes from cows and sheep - were used in its first plastic five pound note.

Some Hindu temples and vegetarian cafes refused to accept the new five pound note featuring World War Two leader Winston Churchill, which the BoE says is more durable and harder to fake. (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)