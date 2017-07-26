FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 days ago
FACTBOX-How will the UK Labour Party's 'Robin Hood' plan to tax bond and derivative trading work?
#Banking and Financial News
July 26, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 9 days ago

FACTBOX-How will the UK Labour Party's 'Robin Hood' plan to tax bond and derivative trading work?

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 26 (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party has
proposed new taxes on financial transactions, targeting London's
world-leading trade in derivatives and bonds for a 4.7 billion
pound ($6 billion) windfall to help fund its left wing policy
agenda.
    Despite losing a national election in June, Labour describe
itself as a 'government in waiting' and is campaigning in the
hope that Theresa May's fragile minority government will fall,
triggering fresh elections.
    Opinion polls show Labour ahead of May's Conservatives. 
    In a series of meetings with financial firms last week the
party presented its proposal, first announced in May, for a
expanded set of taxes on trading in bonds and derivatives.
            
    
    Below are details of Labour's proposals:   
    - Labour is proposing to make a wider range of assets liable
for an existing tax, known as Stamp Duty Reserve Tax (SDRT).
    - SDRT is currently charged to the buyer on share
transactions at a flat rate of 0.5 percent based on the amount
paid for the shares. 
    - It is applicable to purchases of shares in a British
company, foreign companies with a share register in Britain and
'options' instruments which create a right to buy shares. Other
share transactions may also be liable.
    - In 2015/16 SDRT raised 3.32 billion pounds
    - Labour propose to make SDRT apply to derivatives and bonds
transactions at the following rates. British government bonds
would be exempt.    
 Instrument         Rate (percent)                Revenue
                                                  (bln)
 Derivatives        0.5 for non-financial firms   2.45
                    0.2 for financial firms       
 Bonds              0.5 for non-financial firms   1.24
 (excluding gilts)  0.2 for financial firms       
 
    - Labour also propose to remove an existing exemption for
market-makers - financial institutions who commit to selling and
buying in order to facilitate easier trading for others.
    - Labour estimate this rule change would raise an additional
0.97 billion pounds.
    - The party's 2017 election manifesto estimated the changes
would raise 4.7 billion pounds in 2016/17, rising to 5.6 billion
in 2021/22.
    
    BACKGROUND
    - When launching the policy, Labour said it would "eliminate
the most destabilising forms of speculative high-frequency
trading." 
    - Labour also describe it as a "Robin Hood Tax", after the
fictional English folk hero who stole from the rich to give to
the poor.
    - Labour's proposals are separate to an EU proposal for a
financial transactions tax.
    - The EU proposed an FTT in 2011, followed by a modified
version in 2013 to make banks compensate taxpayers for public
bailouts in the financial crisis. The plan is backed by 10 euro
zone countries but has struggled for years amid a lack of
agreement on technical details, with Estonia pulling out and
little prospect of a deal soon. 
($1 = 0.7674 pounds)

 (Reporting by William James, Andrew MacAskill and Huw Jones;
Editing by Keith Weir)

