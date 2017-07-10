FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's BMW workers accept new pensions deal, ending dispute
#Breaking City News
July 10, 2017

UK's BMW workers accept new pensions deal, ending dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - British workers at BMW 's Mini and Rolls-Royce operations have overwhelmingly accepted a new offer from the German carmaker on Monday over the closure of its final salary pension scheme, ending a disagreement which had led to strikes.

Over 80 percent of members at four sites, including BMW's Mini plant and Rolls-Royce facility in southern England and engine production site, accepted the new deal which will close the final salary scheme, Britain's biggest union Unite said.

Members were offered greater flexibility regarding the timing of transitional payments worth 22,000 pounds ($28,000) over three years or 25,000 pounds paid into the new pension programme, the union said.

Last month, Unite threatened more strikes at the firm's British plants if BMW failed to agree a deal after a previous offer was rejected in a ballot by members. ($1 = 0.7766 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

