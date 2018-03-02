Cryptocurrency rules will be done country-by-country at first-Carney

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said that rules for governing cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin were likely to be introduced on a country-by-country basis before any international push.

“These are national issues. I suspect they will remain national issues for some time,” Carney, who is also chair of a global financial regulation body, the Financial Stability Board, said on Friday.

“I would have greater expectation of a series of national steps rather than some big coordinated approach,” he said in response to a question after delivering a speech on the future of crypto-currencies.