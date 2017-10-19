FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England's Cunliffe sees muted domestic inflation pressure
October 19, 2017 / 4:50 PM / in 2 days

Bank of England's Cunliffe sees muted domestic inflation pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Thursday he did not see signs of sustained upward inflation pressure, and described the timing of possible future interest rate increases as an “open question”.

Cunliffe said the British economy was growing and unemployment was falling.

“But we are not seeing pay pressure and for me we are not seeing sustained signs of domestic inflation pressure,” he added in an interview on BBC Radio Wales.

“The inflation we have is coming from abroad from that depreciation (of sterling after the Brexit vote).” (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

