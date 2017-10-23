REFILE-BoE's Cunliffe says November rate rise "open question" - Western Mail

(Removes duplicate word in first paragraph)

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe again raised doubts about whether he will back a rate rise next week, describing it as an “open question” in an interview published by a Welsh newspaper on Monday.

“(Rates) will not need to go up by as far and as fast as they did before the crisis, but over the forecast period of three years rates will need to rise. The exact timing of when that starts? Well, that for me is a more open question,” Cunliffe said in the interview on the Western Mail’s website.

Most economists polled by Reuters expect the majority of the BoE’s policymakers to vote to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade, in a decision which is due to be made public on Nov. 2. (Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Alistair Smout)