FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wage growth too crude a gauge for next BoE rate hike - Tenreyro
Sections
Featured
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
economy
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
brexit
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
environment
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
January 15, 2018 / 7:40 PM / a day ago

Wage growth too crude a gauge for next BoE rate hike - Tenreyro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Wage growth alone is too crude a gauge to judge when the Bank of England should next raise interest rates, and instead the central bank needs to consider productivity trends and other factors, BoE policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Monday.

Tenreyro, speaking after a lecture at Queen Mary University of London, also said there were “huge” problems measuring the size of Britain’s economy, as well as assessing the productivity of self-employed workers, whose numbers rose significantly after the financial crisis. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.