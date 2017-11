LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Debt Management Office said on Tuesday it had sold 400 million pounds of the 4 percent conventional gilt due in 2060 GBT460= via tender, attracting offers worth 2.21 times the amount on offer.

The gilt sold at a yield of 1.63 percent, compared with a yield of 1.66 percent for the benchmark 40-year gilt GB40YT=RR.

($1 = 0.7520 pounds)