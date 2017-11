LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The sale of a new British inflation-linked government bond on Tuesday attracted demand from investors totalling more than 20 billion pounds ($26.3 billion), bookrunners for the sale said.

The sale via syndication of the 2048 linker was due to close at 1000 GMT, the bookrunners said. Pricing guidance was between 1 and 1.5 basis points over a 2047 inflation-linked bond . ($1 = 0.7607 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)