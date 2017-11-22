Britain to hike levy on most polluting diesel cars

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain will increase the amount of taxation paid by those driving diesel cars that do not meet more stringent emissions standards, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday.

Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) is paid by British drivers with one rate applying in the first year dependent on emissions levels and a flat rate taking effect from the second year onwards.

“From April 2018, the first-year VED rate for diesel cars that don’t meet the latest standards will go up by one band,” Hammond said on Wednesday in his annual budget statement.

He said the money would fund a 220-million pound Clean Air Fund to support local plans to improve air quality. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)