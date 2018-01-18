UK fraud office launches corruption investigation into Chemring

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British prosecutors have opened a bribery, corruption and money laundering investigation into defence and security solutions company Chemring Group Plc , one of its subsidiaries and individuals associated with the businesses.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said it had received a self-report from Chemring’s subsidiary, Chemring Technology Solutions (CTSL), which is also being investigated.

The criminal inquiry will examine “the conduct of business by Chemring Group and CTSL including any officers, employees, agents and persons associated with them,” the SFO said, adding no further information was immediately available. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by Alexander Smith)