US deputy attorney general meets senior UK officials on encryption

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s campaign to force Silicon Valley to compromise on encrypted communications has received strong backing from a top U.S. government legal official, who called out tech firms for failing to balance crime-fighting demands with privacy needs.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein met to discuss encryption with senior British government officials including interior minister Amber Rudd and the chief of MI5 intelligence agency on Thursday. He plans to meet with the head of its GCHQ service on Friday, he told Reuters. (Reporting by Eric Auchard; writing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)