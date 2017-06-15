FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British soldier killed in Welsh firing range incident
June 15, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 2 months ago

British soldier killed in Welsh firing range incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the BBC reported that more than one person had been injured in an incident involving a tank at a military training base in Pembrokeshire.

"It is with deep sadness that I can confirm the death of a soldier from the Royal Tank Regiment who died as a result of injuries sustained in an incident at Castlemartin Ranges," Minister for People and Veterans Tobias Ellwood said in a statement posted on the MoD's Twitter feed. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

