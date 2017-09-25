UK tribunal rules group of Addison Lee drivers deserve workers' rights -law firm

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - British premium car service Addison Lee has lost a tribunal case which ruled that a group of the firm’s drivers were entitled to rights such as the minimum wage and holiday pay, law firm Leigh Day said on Monday.

“This judgment acknowledges the central contribution that Addison Lee’s drivers have made to the success of the company by confirming that its drivers are not self-employed,” said Liana Wood from the law firm’s employment team.

Most people who operate in the so-called “gig economy” are self-employed and entitled to only basic protections while unions and some lawmakers argue they should receive rights such as the minimum wage and holiday entitlement.

Addison Lee did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)