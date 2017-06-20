FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 7:43 AM / 2 months ago

UK's Hammond calls for smooth Brexit to avoid cliff edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond pressed his case for a smooth Brexit that would avoid a damaging "cliff edge" for businesses as the country heads out of the European Union.

"We'll almost certainly need an implementation period, outside the (EU's) customs union itself, but with current customs border arrangements remaining in place, until new long-term arrangements are up and running," he said in a speech at London's Mansion House on Tuesday.

Hammond also said he wanted Britain to lead a "crusade" for the opening up of services markets around the world as it leaves the European Union and he said the country wanted to remain open to skilled workers. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)

