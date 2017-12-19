UK house prices likely to rise only weakly in 2018 - Halifax

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - British house prices are likely to rise by between zero and 3 percent next year, slowing a little from current rates of growth, leading mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday.

House price growth was likely to be weakest in London and southeast England, Halifax said.

Earlier on Tuesday a Reuters poll of economists showed property prices are likely to rise by a median 1.3 percent next year, less than half the current rate of consumer price inflation.