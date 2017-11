LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Britain will increase the size of a programme intended to encourage banks to lend to businesses and home-buyers, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday.

Hammond authorised a Bank of England request for a 25 billion-pound increase in the maximum size of the Term Funding Scheme which previously stood at 115 billion pounds ($152 billion). ($1 = 0.7551 pounds) (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)