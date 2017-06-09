Scotland's SNP loses Angus seat to the Conservatives

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Conservative Party has taken the Angus seat from the Scottish National Party by overturning a 11,230 majority to win by 2,644 votes, delivering a blow to Nicola Sturgeon's party, which had a near clean sweep in Scotland two years ago.

The Conservative Party increased its share of the vote by 16.2 percent, while the SNP's share fell 15.7 percent.

The Labour Party also took an early seat from the SNP by winning Rutherglen and Hamilton West. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Mark John)