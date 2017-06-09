FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northern Ireland's DUP to back PM May in forming govt- Sky News
#European Currency News
June 9, 2017 / 9:23 AM / 2 months ago

Northern Ireland's DUP to back PM May in forming govt- Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will back Prime Minister Theresa May's ruling Conservatives in forming a government after an inconclusive election, Sky News reported on Friday.

With no clear winner emerging from Thursday's election, a wounded May has signalled she would fight on. Support from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) would allow her Conservatives to reach the 326 seats needed for a majority in parliament.

The DUP does not believe there is a need for a formal coalition deal, Sky News reported. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by William James)

