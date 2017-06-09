FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany: We must not waste any time negotiating Brexit
June 9, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 2 months ago

Germany: We must not waste any time negotiating Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - There is no time to lose in negotiating Britain's departure from the European Union, Germany's deputy foreign minister said after a general election left British Prime Minister Theresa May fighting to hold on to her job on Friday.

"We need to get started on the negotiations as soon as possible because time is ticking," Roth, a member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners, told German broadcaster ZDF.

"Regardless of the question of who will form a government in Britain, time is ticking... We have less than two years to negotiate the exit ... so we should not waste any time now," he added. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

