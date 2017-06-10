FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five ministers urge UK's Johnson to challenge PM May - Sunday Times
#European Currency News
June 10, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 2 months ago

Five ministers urge UK's Johnson to challenge PM May - Sunday Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Boris Johnson has been asked by five other ministers to launch a bid to replace Theresa May as the country's prime minister after she failed to win a parliamentary majority in an election last week, the Sunday Times reported.

Johnson was contacted by the ministers on Friday morning, shortly after the shock election result became clear, it said.

"A handful of senior people have pledged their loyalty to Boris at cabinet level," the newspaper quoted an ally as saying.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout

