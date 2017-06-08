FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sterling sinks after May seen falling short of majority
June 8, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 2 months ago

Sterling sinks after May seen falling short of majority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Sterling sank more than 2 cents against the U.S. dollar after an exit poll on Thursday unexpectedly showed Prime Minister Theresa May falling short of an overall parliamentary majority in Britain's election.

By 2107 GMT, the pound traded down 1.5 percent on the day at $1.2766, having fallen as low as $1.2705 in the minutes after the projection was released by UK broadcasters. The pound also fell sharply against the euro. (Writing by Patrick Graham; editing by William Schomberg)

