UK energy price cap laws should be passed by summer - minister

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain hopes to pass laws to allow the capping of the most common form of gas and electricity tariffs for millions of households by the summer, a junior minister in the business department told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

“The intention would be to introduce the bill shortly, with the intention of getting royal assent before the summer recess,” said Claire Perry, Minister of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Parliament usually begins its summer recess in mid to late July. (Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)