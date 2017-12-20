FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK energy regulator says SSE has most consumers on poor value tariffs
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
December 20, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 5 days ago

TABLE-UK energy regulator says SSE has most consumers on poor value tariffs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britian's energy regulator Ofgem on Wednesday
published a table showing the number of customers large energy suppliers have on
poor value standard varibale tariffs (SVT), with SSE having the most at 71
percent.
    The government has ordered Ofgem to introduce a cap on SVTs to tackle what
Prime Minister Theresa May called "rip-off" energy prices.
    SVTs are basic rates that energy suppliers charge if a customer does not
choose a specific tariff, a mechanism put in place to ensure consumers are
always supplied with energy.   
    
 Supplier                 % of non         % change       Average
                          pre-pay          since April    SVT price
                          customers on     2017           (Pounds)
                          SVTs in Sept.                   
                          2017                            
 SSE                      71               -4             1,121
 British Gas (Centrica)   67               -8             1,090
 E.ON                     61               -9             1,133
 Utility Warehouse        53               0              1,123
 EDF                      52               -3             1,142
 NPower (Innogy)          48               -5             1,166
 Scottish Power           41               0              1,147
 (Iberdrola)                                              
 Co-operative Energy      35               -7             1,158
 Ovo Energy               28               1              1,097
 First Utility            23               16             1,132
 
 (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.