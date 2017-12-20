TABLE-UK energy regulator says SSE has most consumers on poor value tariffs

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britian's energy regulator Ofgem on Wednesday published a table showing the number of customers large energy suppliers have on poor value standard varibale tariffs (SVT), with SSE having the most at 71 percent. The government has ordered Ofgem to introduce a cap on SVTs to tackle what Prime Minister Theresa May called "rip-off" energy prices. SVTs are basic rates that energy suppliers charge if a customer does not choose a specific tariff, a mechanism put in place to ensure consumers are always supplied with energy. Supplier % of non % change Average pre-pay since April SVT price customers on 2017 (Pounds) SVTs in Sept. 2017 SSE 71 -4 1,121 British Gas (Centrica) 67 -8 1,090 E.ON 61 -9 1,133 Utility Warehouse 53 0 1,123 EDF 52 -3 1,142 NPower (Innogy) 48 -5 1,166 Scottish Power 41 0 1,147 (Iberdrola) Co-operative Energy 35 -7 1,158 Ovo Energy 28 1 1,097 First Utility 23 16 1,132 (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)