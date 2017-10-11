FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ofgem says will work with government to lower energy prices
October 11, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 8 days ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s energy regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday it would work with the government to provide price protection to all standard tariff customers as soon as legislation is passed, after it moved to protect more vulnerable households.

The government is set to announce legislative plans this week to introduce a price cap on standard variable tariffs for domestic gas and electricity in a bid to drive prices down for consumers.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

