Small UK energy supplier Future Energy ceases trading

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) -

* Future Energy, a small British energy supplier has ceased trading, regulator Ofgem said on Thursday.

* Ofgem will choose a new supplier to take on the company’s customers, which number nearly 10,000, the regulator said.

* Ofgem said that customers should not try to switch supplier and that outstanding credit balances will be protected.

* Britain has about 60 suppliers offering gas or electricity.

* The six biggest -- Centrica, SSE, Iberdrola’s Scottish Power, Innogy’s npower, E.ON and EDF Energy -- control 80 pct of the market. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by David Goodman)