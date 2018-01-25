FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 10:11 AM / a day ago

Small UK energy supplier Future Energy ceases trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) -

* Future Energy, a small British energy supplier has ceased trading, regulator Ofgem said on Thursday.

* Ofgem will choose a new supplier to take on the company’s customers, which number nearly 10,000, the regulator said.

* Ofgem said that customers should not try to switch supplier and that outstanding credit balances will be protected.

* Britain has about 60 suppliers offering gas or electricity.

* The six biggest -- Centrica, SSE, Iberdrola’s Scottish Power, Innogy’s npower, E.ON and EDF Energy -- control 80 pct of the market. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by David Goodman)

