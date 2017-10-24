FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK financial watchdog investigates Equifax hacking
October 24, 2017 / 11:48 AM / Updated a day ago

UK financial watchdog investigates Equifax hacking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s markets watchdog said it has opened an investigation into the hacking of U.S. credit reporting agency Equifax, which affected nearly 700,000 UK citizens.

“The Financial Conduct Authority announces today that it is investigating the circumstances surrounding a cybersecurity incident that led to the loss of UK customer data held by Equifax Ltd on the servers of its U.S. parent,” the watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This statement is made given the public interest in these matters.” (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
