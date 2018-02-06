FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 9:56 AM / 2 days ago

Scottish court refuses to refer case on whether Brexit could be stopped to ECJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A Scottish court rejected on Tuesday a legal attempt to ask the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to clarify whether Britain could unilaterally stop the Brexit process if it wanted to.

The case was brought by a group of lawmakers who would prefer Britain to stay in the European Union, in an attempt to show that Brexit could be stopped if Britain withdrew its notification of Article 50 -- the process by which Brexit was formally initiated.

But judge J. Raymond Doherty of Scotland’s top civil court declined to refer the matter to the ECJ.

“I am not satisfied that the application has a real prospect of success. Permission to proceed is refused,” he said.

A lawyer for the group who brought the case said they would appeal against the ruling. (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

