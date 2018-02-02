FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 11:34 AM / a day ago

Scottish court will decide next week on legal case to stop Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A Scottish judge will decide early next week whether to refer a case questioning if Britain alone can change its mind about leaving the European Union to the European Court of Justice, a spokesman for Scotland’s Court of Session said on Friday.

The decision will be announced on Monday or Tuesday, the spokesman said.

The case, brought by a group of pro-EU lawmakers, is aimed at giving Britain the possibility of staying in the world’s biggest trading bloc once it is known what Brexit actually means for the economy and politics. (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Michael Holden)

