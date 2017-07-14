FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays talking with regulators about Dublin unit post-Brexit
July 14, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 24 days ago

Barclays talking with regulators about Dublin unit post-Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Barclays is talking with regulators about extending its activities in Dublin in preparation for when Britain leaves the European Union, the British bank said in a statement on Friday.

Barclays already has a licensed entity in Dublin, Barclays Bank Ireland, with around 100 people and intends to use that so it can continue serving clients once Britain leaves the bloc.

"Barclays intends to utilise an existing licensed EU-based bank subsidiary to continue passported activity," the bank said.

"Barclays Bank Ireland, which has a banking licence and which we have operated for almost 40 years, provides a natural base and we are engaging with our regulators in discussions to extend its activities."

Barclays chief executive Jes Staley met with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Monday, the bank added. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

