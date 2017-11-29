FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-EU's Barnier says hopes to report on financial terms of Brexit soon
Sections
Featured
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
market analysis
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
uk
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
russia
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 29, 2017 / 8:30 AM / a day ago

RPT-EU's Barnier says hopes to report on financial terms of Brexit soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The European chief Brexit negotiator on Wednesday said he hoped to report to the EU in coming days about an agreement with Britain on the financial terms of its withdrawal from the bloc.

Michel Barnier, speaking at the Berlin Security Conference, gave no details, despite reports that Britain has offered to pay much of what the EU was demanding to settle a Brexit “divorce bill”, but he said negotiations were continuing.

“We are working really, really hard on these subjects,” Barnier said, adding: “I hope that I can report that ... we have been able to negotiate a deal.”

Barnier is due to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Dec. 4. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.