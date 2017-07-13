Britain publishes law to sever ties with EU

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain published on Thursday the key piece of legislation that will enact its exit from the European Union, detailing how the government will transpose EU law into British law and end the supremacy of the European Court of Justice.

The bill also set out powers through which ministers, with the approval of parliament, can correct laws to ensure they work once transferred. These powers will exist until two years after the day Britain leaves the bloc.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)