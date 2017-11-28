FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain and the EU agree Brexit divorce bill, says Daily Telegraph newspaper
#European Currency News
November 28, 2017 / 6:14 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Britain and the EU agree Brexit divorce bill, says Daily Telegraph newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Britain and the EU have reached agreement on the size of the Brexit divorce bill, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

The newspaper said that an agreement in principle has now been reached over the EU’s demand for a 60 billion euro financial settlement.

It said the final Brexit bill, which is deliberately being left open to interpretation, will be between 45 and 55 billion euros. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
