Britain and the EU agree Brexit divorce bill, says Daily Telegraph newspaper

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Britain and the EU have reached agreement on the size of the Brexit divorce bill, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

The newspaper said that an agreement in principle has now been reached over the EU’s demand for a 60 billion euro financial settlement.

It said the final Brexit bill, which is deliberately being left open to interpretation, will be between 45 and 55 billion euros. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)